×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jon Rahm’s interview after winning BMW

Aug 30, 2020

Following his win in a playoff to Dustin Johnson at the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm talks about keeping his poise during a playoff and his mental strength all week.