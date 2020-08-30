Jon Rahm’s interview after winning BMW

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Aug 30, 2020
Following his win in a playoff to Dustin Johnson at the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm talks about keeping his poise during a playoff and his mental strength all week.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.