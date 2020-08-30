Jon Rahm wins in exciting finish at BMW

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Aug 31, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm jumped up the leaderboard on Sunday and defeated Dustin Johnson in a playoff after a clutch birdie putt.
