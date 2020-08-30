×
Jon Rahm wins in exciting finish at BMW

Aug 31, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm jumped up the leaderboard on Sunday and defeated Dustin Johnson in a playoff after a clutch birdie putt.