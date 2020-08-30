Jon Rahm’s 66-foot birdie putt to win playoff at BMW Championship

×
Aug 30, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm sinks a 66-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole, the first in a sudden-death playoff with Dustin Johnson.