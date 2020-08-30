×
Joaquin Niemann’s dialed-in approach sets up close birdie at BMW

Aug 30, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Joaquin Niemann hits his 103-yard approach shot on the par-4 3rd hole to 18 inches then sinks the putt for birdie.