McIlory & Cantlay Tied for the Lead at -1, DJ & Hideki Are One Shot Back

Aug 29, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the BMW Championship at a very tough Olympia Fields, where Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead at -1, and the only two players under par after 36 holes. Dustin Johnson birdied three of his last five holes to put himself one shot back, alongside Hideki Matsuyama.