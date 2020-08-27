Tiger Woods - Episode 2: Driver Control

|
Aug 27, 2020
Distance has certainly been one of Tiger’s biggest advantages, but as he explains in this episode, the key to great driving is finding the fairway. Here, he demonstrates his preferred “slap slice” as well as his famous stinger. You’ll marvel at these controlled ball flights and won’t want to wait to try them yourself.