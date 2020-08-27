×
Highest Scoring Average of the Season around Olympia Fields, Only Three Players Under Par, Matsuyama Leads

Aug 28, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round of the BMW Championship, where the Top 69 in the FedExCup standings are playing to secure their place in the TOUR Championship. Scoring average was 72.83 - the highest this season on the PGA TOUR - and only three players were under par. Hideki Matsuyama leads by 1 shot over Tyler Duncan.