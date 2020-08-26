Sergio Garcia’s rocky par on 18th hole 2018 BMW Championship

|
Aug 26, 2020
On the final hole of the 2018 BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia’s approach to the par-5 18th hole found the hazard at Conway Farms Golf Club. With the ball situated next to a rock, Garcia’s backswing was obstructed by the grandstands. Ultimately, Garcia was granted free relief from the temporary immovable obstruction. After his first two drop attempts bounced closer to the hole, his third shot bounced over the green, and he was able to get up and down for par to salvage a final-round 69 and book his ticket to the TOUR Championship.