Olympia Fields Country Club North Course | then and now

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 26, 2020
Check out Olympia Fields Country Club North Course from above, the site of the 2020 BMW Championship. The Chicago-area course was the site of the 2003 U.S. Open won by Jim Furyk. A small amount of players in that field that week, including Tiger Woods, will make a return visit at this week’s BMW Championship. It’s been 17 years since Olympia Fields last hosted an event on the PGA TOUR schedule.