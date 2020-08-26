×
Olympia Fields Country Club North Course | then and now

Aug 26, 2020

Check out Olympia Fields Country Club North Course from above, the site of the 2020 BMW Championship. The Chicago-area course was the site of the 2003 U.S. Open won by Jim Furyk. A small amount of players in that field that week, including Tiger Woods, will make a return visit at this week’s BMW Championship. It’s been 17 years since Olympia Fields last hosted an event on the PGA TOUR schedule.