Jason Day on Tiger Woods guiding him with swing advice

Aug 26, 2020
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, former champion Jason Day shares some advice Tiger Woods has recently given him regarding his swing and how the adjustments have helped alleviate his back pain.
