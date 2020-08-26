×
Adam Hadwin and Evan Marshall’s closest to the pin competition

Aug 27, 2020

Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin and Chicago White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall compete in a unique game of closest to the pin. Over FaceTime, Hadwin played his shot at Olympia Fields and Marshall hit his shot from near home plate of Guaranteed Rate Field. Footage courtesy: Major League Baseball