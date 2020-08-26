Adam Hadwin and Evan Marshall’s closest to the pin competition

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 27, 2020
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin and Chicago White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall compete in a unique game of closest to the pin. Over FaceTime, Hadwin played his shot at Olympia Fields and Marshall hit his shot from near home plate of Guaranteed Rate Field. Footage courtesy: Major League Baseball