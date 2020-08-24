×
Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Recognition

Aug 24, 2020

The 2020 Wyndham Rewards Top-10 finalists were recognized for their consistent play throughout the season. The final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who took the top spot in the PGA TOUR's FedExCup at the end of the regular season after the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.