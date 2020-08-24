THE NORTHERN TRUST Round 4 Recap

|
Tiger Woods shot his lowest round in 2020 with a 66 in round four of THE NORTHERN TRUST. While several players made big moves in the FedExCup standings, the largest jump came from Russell Henley, who began the week ranked 101st and finished 62nd. Dustin Johnson went on to blow the field away closing with a 63 in the final round, claiming a victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST for the third time, his 22nd victory on the PGA TOUR.