THE NORTHERN TRUST Round 3 Recap Part 1

Aug 24, 2020

Seven members of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 made the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST and were looking for success on moving day. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both have a pair of FedExCup titles to their names, but after coming in just under the cut line, they had a lot of ground to make up. Adam Scott carded an opening round 65 followed by a 70 on Friday to send him into the weekend.