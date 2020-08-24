THE NORTHERN TRUST Round 3 Recap Part 1

|
Seven members of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 made the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST and were looking for success on moving day. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both have a pair of FedExCup titles to their names, but after coming in just under the cut line, they had a lot of ground to make up. Adam Scott carded an opening round 65 followed by a 70 on Friday to send him into the weekend.