Scott Harrington sinks lengthy par save at THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 23, 2020

In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Scott Harrington drains a 24-foot putt to save par at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.