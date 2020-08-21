Scheffler Shoots 59, 12th Sub-60 Round on TOUR, Dustin Johnson Leads

|
Aug 22, 2020
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, where 24 year old rookie Scottie Scheffler shot 59 around TPC Boston, setting the course record and carding the 12th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history. Dustin Johnson leads after shooting 60, and Phil Mickelson commits to his first PGA TOUR Champions event.