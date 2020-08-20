×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods - Episode 1: Driving Distance

Aug 20, 2020

Hitting longer drives is at the top of every golfer’s wish list. Tiger’s way of getting an extra boost off the tee comes in two forms: the power draw and the high bomb. If you follow the setup and swing keys that Tiger lays out in this episode, you’ll make more powerful strikes and get your drives out there. International users should CLICK HERE to watch on GOLF.TV