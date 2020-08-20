Tiger Woods - Episode 1: Driving Distance

|
Aug 20, 2020
Hitting longer drives is at the top of every golfer’s wish list. Tiger’s way of getting an extra boost off the tee comes in two forms: the power draw and the high bomb. If you follow the setup and swing keys that Tiger lays out in this episode, you’ll make more powerful strikes and get your drives out there. International users should CLICK HERE to watch on GOLF.TV