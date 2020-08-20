×
Russell Henley’s approach sets up eagle for the Shot of the Day

Aug 21, 2020

In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Russell Henley hits his 214-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th hole to 20 inches then sinks the putt for eagle.