Russell Henley’s approach sets up eagle for the Shot of the Day

Aug 21, 2020
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Russell Henley hits his 214-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th hole to 20 inches then sinks the putt for eagle.
