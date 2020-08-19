×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

THE NORTHERN TRUST Charity Challenge highlights

Aug 19, 2020

On Wednesday prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman competed in a nine-hole competition on the back nine at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts using the Wolf-format for a bonus pool of $150,000 funded by title sponsor Northern Trust. The bonus pool charitable dollars will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in support of COVID-19 relief.