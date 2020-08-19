×
Players discuss the toughest holes at TPC Boston

Aug 19, 2020

Prior to the THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, players discuss their strategy for holes 11-14 at TPC Boston, historically the four most difficult on the course in Norton, Massachusetts.