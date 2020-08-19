×
Billy Horschel gets ruling on plugged lie at Wyndham Championship

Aug 19, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel gets a ruling on his golf ball at the par-3 16th hole from PGA TOUR rules official Brad Fabel. The ball was plugged in the grass near the green and Horschel was able to take a drop, then went on to make a bogey and eventually finish one stroke behind winner Jim Herman.