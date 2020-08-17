THE NORTHERN TRUST Charity Challenge trailer

|
On Wednesday prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman will tee off for the nine-hole competition on the back nine at TPC Boston in Boston, Massachusetts. All four players will compete at these challenge holes using the Wolf-format for a bonus pool of $150,000 funded by title sponsor Northern Trust. The bonus pool charitable dollars will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in support of COVID-19 relief. The exhibition will air from 2 to 4 p.m. (EST) as a special presentation on PGA TOUR Live, GOLFTV and PGA TOUR social channels.