Pair of aces leads Shots of the Week

Aug 17, 2020

Check out the top-10 shots from the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Alberstons Boise Open and the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, featuring Jordan Spieth, Jim Herman, Jerry Kelly and Si Woo Kim, among others.