Jim Herman’s winning highlights from 2020 Wyndham Championship

Aug 17, 2020

At the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman claimed his 3rd victory of his PGA TOUR career with rounds of 66-69-61-63 to finish at 21-under-par at Sedgefield Country Club.