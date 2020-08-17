Jim Herman’s winning highlights from 2020 Wyndham Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Aug 17, 2020
At the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman claimed his 3rd victory of his PGA TOUR career with rounds of 66-69-61-63 to finish at 21-under-par at Sedgefield Country Club.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.