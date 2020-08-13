Wyndham Rewards Challenge highlights

|
Aug 13, 2020
On Wednesday prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak competed in a nine-hole Chapman format exhibition at Sedgefield Country Club, working together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization.