Zach Johnson honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award

Aug 12, 2020

On a Zoom call with the late Payne Stewart’s children, Chelsea and Aaron, along with PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, Zach Johnson learns he is the 2020 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. The award is presented annually to a player who best exemplifies character, sportsmanship and a dedication to charitable giving. CLICK HERE to learn more about the award.