Jordan Spieth vs. Patrick Reed | 2013 Wyndham Championship

Aug 12, 2020
After 72 holes in the 2013 Wyndham Championship, Reed and Spieth finished regulation tied at 14-under 266. Reed closed with a 4-under 66, and Spieth had a 65. The two battled it out in a playoff where Reed rolled in a birdie putt on the second hole for his first PGA TOUR victory in Greensboro, North Carolina.