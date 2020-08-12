×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jordan Spieth vs. Patrick Reed | 2013 Wyndham Championship

Aug 12, 2020

After 72 holes in the 2013 Wyndham Championship, Reed and Spieth finished regulation tied at 14-under 266. Reed closed with a 4-under 66, and Spieth had a 65. The two battled it out in a playoff where Reed rolled in a birdie putt on the second hole for his first PGA TOUR victory in Greensboro, North Carolina.