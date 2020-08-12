×
Brandt Snedeker looks for another Wyndham win

Aug 12, 2020

As a two-time winner of the Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker has racked up top-10 finishes in 6 of his 12 starts at the tournament, along with a career-low round in 2018 to join the 59 club.