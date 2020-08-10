Wyndam Rewards Challenge trailer

|
Aug 10, 2020
On Wednesday prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace will team up to take on Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak in a nine-hole exhibition at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina with $160,000 charitable donation to the The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization. The teams will use the Chapman Format in the nine-hole exhibition. The exhibition will air at 2 p.m. (EST) as a special presentation on PGA TOUR Live, GOLFTV and PGA TOUR social channels.