Wyndam Rewards Challenge trailer

Aug 10, 2020

On Wednesday prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace will team up to take on Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak in a nine-hole exhibition at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina with $160,000 charitable donation to the The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization. The teams will use the Chapman Format in the nine-hole exhibition. The exhibition will air at 2 p.m. (EST) as a special presentation on PGA TOUR Live, GOLFTV and PGA TOUR social channels.