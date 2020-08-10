×
Presidents Cup returns to Montréal in 2024

Aug 10, 2020

For the second time in the event’s history, the Presidents Cup will be contested at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Québec, Canada. It previously hosted the competition in 2007.