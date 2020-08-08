Tiger Woods' iconic club twirl at 2009 Presidents Cup

|
Aug 08, 2020
Check out Tiger Woods' iconic club twirl on the 18th hole at the 2009 Presidents Cup during his Day 3 foursomes match, which sealed a victory over Mike Weir and Tim Clark. Hear from other players as they weigh in on why the moment was so memorable at TPC Harding Park, which is hosting the 2020 PGA Championship.