North Florida First Tee Chapter and Social Distancing Practices

Aug 06, 2020
The North Florida First Tee Chapter shares several social distancing practices they have implemented into their program to help mitigate risk of spreading COVID-19 due to the global pandemic. Program Director, Ron Castillo, heads some of these guidelines to ensure safety of the student participants.”