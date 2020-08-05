It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Aug 05, 2020
Check out Tiger Woods top-5 shots from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. Including the 2005 World Golf Championship – American Express Championship and the 2009 Presidents Cup.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.