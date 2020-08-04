Greatest final round ever? 2002 International | Rich Beem and Steve Lowery

|
Aug 04, 2020
Surviving an incredible closing by Steve Lowery, Rich Beem rolled in a 15-foot eagle putt at the 17th hole Sunday to win The International in 2002 by a single point at Castle Point Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. The International was played from 1986 through 2006 and used the Modified Stableford scoring system instead of traditional stroke play.