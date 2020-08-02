×
Justin Thomas’ solid approach for the Shot of the Day

Aug 02, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hits his 64-yard approach shot on the par-5 16th hole to 3 feet then sinks the putt or for birdie.