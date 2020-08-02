×
Justin Thomas wins by three shots at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Aug 02, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas jumped up the leaderboard after carding a 5-under 65 to finish with a win on Sunday.