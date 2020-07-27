Matthew Wolff's recent success

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Jul 27, 2020
In just his 3rd professional tournament, Matthew Wolff made a statement with his win at the 2019 3M Open. Riding a wave of recent success, Wolff entered the 2020 3M Open looking to defend his title.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.