Jordan Spieth’s 2013 Presidents Cup highlights

Jul 08, 2020

In 2013, Jordan Spieth became the youngest player to represent the United States in the Presidents Cup at just 20 years old. Check out his best shots from the event where the U.S. Team earned their eighth Presidents Cup victory.