Golf is Hard at Muirfield Village Golf Club

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 07, 2020
Home to the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide since 1976 along with the 2013 Presidents Cup, Muirfield Village is one of the most celebrated Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses in the world and has presented challenges to many players over the years.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.