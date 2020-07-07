×
Golf is Hard at Muirfield Village Golf Club

Jul 07, 2020

Home to the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide since 1976 along with the 2013 Presidents Cup, Muirfield Village is one of the most celebrated Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses in the world and has presented challenges to many players over the years.