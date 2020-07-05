Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after winning at Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 05, 2020
Following his final-round 7-under 65 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau talks about the work he has put in to change the way he can play the game and what it means to secure his sixth-career PGA TOUR victory.
