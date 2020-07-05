×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after winning at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

Following his final-round 7-under 65 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau talks about the work he has put in to change the way he can play the game and what it means to secure his sixth-career PGA TOUR victory.