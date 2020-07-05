×
Bryson DeChambeau overpowers field to win at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau carded the low round of the day with a 7-under 65, getting him to 23-under for the tournament to grab his sixth-career win on the PGA TOUR.