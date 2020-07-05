Bryson DeChambeau overpowers field to win at Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 05, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau carded the low round of the day with a 7-under 65, getting him to 23-under for the tournament to grab his sixth-career win on the PGA TOUR.
