Matthew Wolff takes 54-hole lead at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff carded a second-straight 8-under 64 to get to 19-under for the tournament and take a three-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.