Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after Round 2 of Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020
Following his second-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau talks about how he can take advantage of the golf course and what he needs to do to stay in contention over the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
