Three tied for the lead at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman and Scott Stallings all carded 7-under 65’s, placing them in the three-way tie atop of the leaderboard after 18 holes at Detroit Golf Club.