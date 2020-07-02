Three tied for the lead at Rocket Mortgage

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 02, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman and Scott Stallings all carded 7-under 65’s, placing them in the three-way tie atop of the leaderboard after 18 holes at Detroit Golf Club.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.