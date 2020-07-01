×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Harold Varner III sinks winning birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage exhibition

Jul 01, 2020

In the nine-hole Wednesday exhibition match at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harold Varner III jars a putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole, giving he and his teammate Bubba Watson, the win over Wesley Bryan and Jason Day.