Harold Varner III sinks winning birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage exhibition

Jul 01, 2020
In the nine-hole Wednesday exhibition match at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harold Varner III jars a putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole, giving he and his teammate Bubba Watson, the win over Wesley Bryan and Jason Day.
