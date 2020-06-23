Best of: Bubba Watson at the Travelers Championship

|
Jun 23, 2020
Check out the best shots from Bubba Watson from his performances at the Travelers Championship, where he has captured three victories (2010, 2015 and 2018), two of which came in a playoff at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
