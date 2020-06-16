×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

PGA TOUR 2K21 to feature career mode

2K announces career mode for PGA TOUR 2K21, its forthcoming officially licensed golf simulation video game, currently scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 for the PlayStation 4 system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch system and Stadia.