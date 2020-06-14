×
Ben Hogan’s golf swing through the years

Known for saying “The secret’s in the dirt” about his golf swing and how he blossomed into a 64-time winner on the PGA TOUR, including nine major championships after an inauspicious start to his career, check out Hogan’s swing throughout his time on TOUR and in some Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf matches.