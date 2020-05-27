Defending champ Carlos Ortiz vs. Joaquin Niemann: The Video Game Challenge

|
Defending champion Carlos Ortiz (2-0) takes on Joaquin Niemann in a video game match play competition of The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR hosted by GOLFTV's Henni Zeul on the back nine at TPC Summerlin. The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC
