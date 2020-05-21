Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's great escapes

|
Throughout their careers, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have found some interesting places and lies on the golf course, and more often than not they've pulled off an amazing escape. On Sunday, May 24, the two go head-to-head along with partners Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in Captial One's The Match: Champions for Charity at 3 p.m. ET on TNT.
